Venkanna wants Vijayasai’s scalp over comments on Naidu

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party leader and former MLC Buddha Venkanna lodged a complaint with Vijayawada commissioner of police SV Rajasekhara Babu on Sunday demanding stern action against YSRCP leader and MP Vijayasai Reddy for making harsh comments against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Venkanna along with the TDP leaders and functionaries met the commissioner and submitted a representation demanding that action should be taken against the YSRCP leader.

Venkanna responded to the comments made by Reddy that the TDP leaders have to choose a new Chief Minister and Chandrababu Naidu is not able to take decisions and rule the state because of old age.

Reddy, addressing the media two days ago, alleged that Naidu is working with only the intention of harassing the YSRCP leaders. Responding to the comments made by the YSRCP leader, Venkanna met the CP and asked the latter to take action.

He said Vijaysai Reddy has no control of his mouth and is recklessly talking against Naidu.

Venkanna said previously also Vijayasai Reddy posted some objectionable comments against Naidu. Venkanna said Reddy spoke in a threatening manner and demanded that he should be arrested immediately.

He expressed ire on Reddy for stating that he would file a defamation case against Naidu. Buddha Venkanna told the media that the commissioner of police responded positively to take action on Vijayasai Reddy. He further said he would move to the court, if the police do not take action against Reddy.