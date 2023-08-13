Vijayawada: 2-day workshop on Nano Science concludes

Vijayawada : Dr P Pardhasaradhi, Professor and Associate Dean R&D (Publications), Department of ECE, Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation, spoke on ‘Liquid Crystals and their applications in Antenna Design’ while addressing the two-day workshop on Nano Science at Maris Stella college here on Saturday.

Nano science has the potential to revolutionise industries, improve quality of life, address global challenges, and continues to be a driving force behind innovation and scientific progress in the 21st century. In view of its significance, the Department of Physics, Maris Stella College, organised a two-day workshop on ‘Phosphors: Synthesis, Characterisation, and Applications.’

Prof M Ramakrishna Nanchara Rao, Department of Physics, coordinator of the Advanced Analytical Laboratory (AAL) of Andhra University, addressed the students on ‘Advancement of electro-optical properties of liquid crystals with dispersed phosphor/metal nanocomposites.’ Dr Giridhar, Department of Nanotechnology, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, spoke on ‘Phosphors: Synthesis, Characterization, and applications to Solid State Lighting.’ The resource persons highlighted the potential applications of liquid crystals. As many as 100 students with Physics, Chemistry and Electronics background and 8-member faculty participated in the workshop.

On Sunday, 63 students accompanied by Dr G Little Flower and P Padmalatha visited Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KLEF) and visited research instrumentation centre.

Faculty from Department of Physics (KLEF) Dr M Venkateswaralu, Dr Shanmugam, Dr Mahamuda Sk, Dr A Venkateswara Rao, Dr Sonali Biswas and Ph.D scholars Sangeetha, Partheeban and Nagendra explained the functioning of research lab instruments in Advanced Functional Materials research centre, instruments used for characterisation of nanomaterials and phosphors and demonstrated the synthesis of ZnO nanoparticles and thin film coating technique. The two-day workshop came to an end with the valedictory function at KLEF.