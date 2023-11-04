Vijayawada: Caste census in Andhra Pradesh from November 20

Vijayawada : Following the example set by the Bihar government, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to go in for caste census in the state. The proposal to take up the census was approved by the state Cabinet, which met here on Friday. It was decided that the process of taking up the census would begin on November 20.

A caste census, the government feels, can help identify the disadvantaged groups and bring them to the forefront of policymaking. By understanding the distribution of different caste groups, targeted policies can be implemented to address social inequality and uplift marginalized communities.

Minister for Information and Public Relations Ch Venugopala Krishna said, “The government plans to consider the suggestions of all those who have been demanding a caste census within Andhra Pradesh and across India.”

He said, “Various caste associations’ opinions will also be considered, under the purview of the District Collector. Roundtable discussions will also be held in five places, to receive inputs from various caste associations seeking caste census for years,” the minister said.

Venugopala Krishna noted that the most recent caste census in India dates back to 1931. From 1951 to 2011, census data for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes alone was made available.

He said the proposed caste census will help in the economic uplift of the weaker sections. The government will first hold roundtable conferences at five places along with representatives of various caste-based organisations to formulate ways for the caste census.

Speaking about the census, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised the importance of the data in advancing poverty alleviation, human resource development, and the reduction of discrimination and disparities. This data is expected to ensure that no eligible individuals are excluded from government schemes, benefiting the most vulnerable populations, he said.

Following the decision, the Cabinet expressed its gratitude to the Chief Minister for approving this decision to conduct the caste census, highlighting its significance in promoting equitable development across the state.