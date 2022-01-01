Vijayawada: Encroachments gobble up road in Poornanandampet

Vijayawada: Encroachments of road and garbage and waste material piles are creating problems for both the commuters and local residents of Poornanandampet, one of the oldest colonies in Vijayawada city. The residents also suffering with mosquito menace and waste plastic materials and garbage piled up near Eluru canal is another major problem being faced by the residents.

CK Reddy Road, the main road of Poornananamdampet, is encroached by nearly 70 families, who eke out livelihood by making wooden tables, stools, cots, furniture etc. These people have been living along the road for more than 60 years and demanding the government to sanction house site pattas.

But, the house site pattas' issue has been pending for a long time.

Political parties assure the residents on granting house site pattas during the elections. But so far, nothing concrete was done regarding sanctioning of house site pattas.

The wooden workers have occupied nearly 30 percent of the road. During peak hours of traffic, the commuters are finding it difficult to drive vehicles on CK Reddy road. The RTC bus drivers have to drive the buses cautiously to check mishaps during peak hours of traffic.

Mosquito menace is the second biggest problem being faced by the

residents. Poornanandampet is located adjacent to Eluru canal. During Kharif and Rabi seasons, irrigation water will be released from Prakasam barrage that passes through Eluru canal. The canal will remain dry for almost six months a year, emanating stink and becomes the breeding ground for mosquitoes. The residents are forced to put up with mosquitoes and filthy smell.

Besides, huge quantity of plastic and other waste materials piled up near the canal causes inconvenience to the local residents.

Though the VMC has taken up the canal bund beautification works long time ago, the results are not worth the efforts.

K Sudhakar, a resident, lamented that they face mosquito menace at least six months a year when irrigation water is not released into the canal and garbage stagnates in it. N Mohan, a fruit trader near Eluru canal, pointed out that the canal bund is used for parking garbage vehicles. Stating that the VMC is giving priority for canal beautification works in the city, he felt parking of garbage vehicles near Eluru canal in Poornanandampet is not correct. Some hotels and shops are also located near the canal, which dump their wastage into the canal, thus further increasing the problem.