Vijayawada: Excited denizens cast votes in first Kondapalli municipal polls

Vijayawada: High turnout of voting with 78.45 per cent registered in the municipal polls held in Jaggaiahpet on Monday.

The election was held very peacefully amidst tight security in the municipality. In Kondapalli town, 66.79 per cent turnout was registered with voters first time elected the counselors for the municipality, which was upgraded after merger of two village panchayats Ibrahimpatnam and Kondapalli.

The district administration made elaborate arrangements for the peaceful conduct of polling in the two municipality.

The enthusiastic voters started voting since morning 7 am and by 11 am 27 per cent polling was recorded. By 3 pm, 69.91 per cent voters exercised their franchise and by 5 pm, the turnout was 78.45.

The Election Commission conducted polls for the 31 municipal wards in Jaggaiahpet and 29 wards in Kondapalli municipality.

In Kondapalli municipality, by 1 pm 44.64 per cent polling was recorded and 57.20 percent by 3 pm. By 5 pm, the municipality registered 66.79 per cent voting.

Krishna district Collector J Nivas inspected the polling with webcasting and issued orders to the officials for the peaceful and smooth conduct of elections.

Sub Collector Praveen Chand and other officials inspected the polling. In West Godavari district, the polling was peaceful in Kovvuru. By 3 pm, 61.50 percent polling was registered in the town.

The district administration has made arrangements for the counting of votes. The vote counting will be held from 8 am onwards on November 17 at SGS College auditorium in Jaggaiahpet. For the Kondapalli municipality, the counting of votes will be held at ZP Girls High School in Kondapalli municipality.