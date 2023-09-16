Vijayawada: Jagananna Arogya Suraksha to provide better medicare to people says MLA Malladi Vishnu

Vijayawada : The State government has introduced Jagananna Arogya Suraksha programme to provide more and better medical services to the public, stated Planning Board Vice-Chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu. As part of this programme, people will be provided medical services along with free medicines at the special medical camps organised by the specialist doctors at the concerned areas, he added.

The MLA inaugurated Jagananna Arogya Suraksha at Ajith Singh Nagar Primary Health Centre here on Friday, along with Joint Collector Dr P Sampath Kumar. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Vishnu said the programme is being organised in four phases and in the first stage, a door-to-door survey will be conducted to know health issues and morbidities of the public.

In the second stage, medical staff will be arranged, in the third stage orientation programmes will be conducted and in fourth stage medical camps will be organised. After conducting first aid at the beginning stage, patients will be provided medical services at medical camps by specialists and PHC doctors.

If there is any urgency, patients will be referred to Aarogyasri network hospitals for better treatment, he explained. The MLA further said that volunteers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi staff and public representatives initially create awareness among the public about this scheme as well as Aarogyasri services. As part of the programme, special medical camps would be organised for 45 days beginning from September 30. For this, patients would be given tokens in advance, he informed.

Joint Collector P Sampath Kumar said that ANMs, ASHA and volunteers conduct surveys together and make the public aware of Jagananna Suraksha programme. The survey details would be registered on Arogya Suraksha app. He further informed that during door-to-door survey, public will be conducted medical tests of blood pressure, sugar, haemoglobin, dengue, malaria and dermatology.

Based on these tests, a case sheet would be prepared and concerned patients would be provided necessary medical services. DMHO Dr M Suhasini, VMC Deputy Mayor A Sri Sailaja and others participated.