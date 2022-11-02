Vijayawada: Kakatiya sculptures in utter neglect

Vijayawada (NTR District): Beautiful sculptures of the Kakatiya period are crying for protection at Kolakaluru in Tenali mandal, Guntur district, said Dr E Sivanagireddy, Archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation.

Based on the information given by amateur archaeologist K Srinath Reddy on the state of the sculptures neglected, Dr Sivanagireddy visited the spot on Tuesday and examined the four inscriptions dated 1240, 1241, 1242 and 1318 CE engraved on pillars of Agasthyeswara temple and Southern wall of Kesava temple.

Dr Sivanagireddy said that Pochulenkason of Somayalenka, the Military General of Kakatiya Prataparudra gifted some lands in 1318 CE towards Somavara and Sanivara (Monday and Saturday) offerings. Dr Reddy also noticed that 1,000 years old sculptures of Mahishasura Mardhini, two Nandis and one Nagadevatha and beautifully carved red sandstone pillars and door frames.

Dr Reddy lamented that the historical temples and temple parts are left in shambles

besides deliberate coating of chemical colours on the architectural members and dwarapala sculptures that damages the original look.

Dr Reddy sensitised the villagers on the historical significance and antiquarian value of these artefacts and appealed to preserve them for posterity by installing on pedestals with proper labels and legends.

Puratana Organisation president K Venkateswara Rao also participated in the programme, Sivanagireddy added.