Vijayawada: Kuchipudi performance enthrals audience

Dance master Ajay Kumar’s students performing Kuchipudi dance at Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam in Vijayawada Photo: Ch Venkata Mastan
x

Vijayawada: As part of regular monthly programmes, Drusya Vedika, an audience club, organised a cultural programme evening at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam hall on Sunday.

The programme consisted of two events like classical Kuchipudi dance by the disciples of Ch Ajay Kumar and a play staged by Harsha Creations, Vijayawada.

The students of ‘Singaramani’ Ajay Kumar presented dance items like ‘Ananda narthana Ganapathim,’ ‘Ramudu Raghavudu’, ‘Bhamane Satyabhamane’, ‘Suryashtakam’, ,’Ardhanareeswara stotram’ and concluded it with a thillana.

The artistes Jahnavi Sushma, Navya Suvarna, Shaik Bimbita, Bhanusri, Tanima Siri, Pushkara Sowmya, Chaitra, Teja Sridevi, Mrudula and Meghana excelled in their performance and received appreciation from audience.

The second part of the programme, a playlet titled ‘Swarna Kamalam’ was presented by Harsha Creations, Vijayawada.

The play was written by Vidyadhar Minimally and directed by Kathi Shyam Prasad. The play received claps from the art lovers. Shyam Prasad, Naren Borra, Ejjala Vijaya Sagar and S Amrutha Varshini showcased their excellent performance and captured the attention of the gathering.

Chief guest Devineeni Kishore Kumar presented mementos to the artistes. Dontala Prakash, vice-president, Drusya Vedika, honoured the chief guest.

‘Padmasri’ E Ramesh, B Anjaneya Raju, Venigalla Bhaskar conducted the monthly programme.

