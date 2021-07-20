Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: NCLP conducts awareness programme on Covid-19

Additional Commissioner, Labour department D Anjaneya Reddy distributing ration to parents at the Special NCLP school in Vijayawada on Tuesday
x

Additional Commissioner, Labour department D Anjaneya Reddy distributing ration to parents at the Special NCLP school in Vijayawada on Tuesday

Highlights

National Child Labour Project (NCLP) conducted an awareness programme on Cavid-19 on Tuesday at the NCLP special school located in YSR colony, Jakkampudi, Vijayawada and distributed masks, rice and red gram to the parents of the children

Vijayawada: National Child Labour Project (NCLP) conducted an awareness programme on Cavid-19 on Tuesday at the NCLP special school located in YSR colony, Jakkampudi, Vijayawada and distributed masks, rice and red gram to the parents of the children.

Additional Commissioner of Labour department D Anjaneya Reddy speaking on the occasion said there is a threat of third wave of Covid in the State and asked the parents to follow Covid protocol to stay safe.

He said wearing mask is must for both children and parents and suggested the parents to take the Covid vaccination without fail. He said the state government is distributing dry ration to the students during the Covid pandemic time.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X