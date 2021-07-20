Vijayawada: NCLP conducts awareness programme on Covid-19

Vijayawada: National Child Labour Project (NCLP) conducted an awareness programme on Cavid-19 on Tuesday at the NCLP special school located in YSR colony, Jakkampudi, Vijayawada and distributed masks, rice and red gram to the parents of the children.

Additional Commissioner of Labour department D Anjaneya Reddy speaking on the occasion said there is a threat of third wave of Covid in the State and asked the parents to follow Covid protocol to stay safe.

He said wearing mask is must for both children and parents and suggested the parents to take the Covid vaccination without fail. He said the state government is distributing dry ration to the students during the Covid pandemic time.