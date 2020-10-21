Vijayawada: Plea not to assign works other than records purification to revenue staff

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services Association (APRSA) has requested the Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Dharmana Krishna Das not to allocate other department works to the revenue department staff till the revenue land records purification works are completed by the revenue staff. The APRSA said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered for the purification of land records in the State.



The APRSA president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, general secretary Chebrolu Krishna Murthy, V Giri Kumar Reddy and other leaders met the Revenue Minister at the camp office in Vijayawada on Tuesday and submitted a representation.

The APRSA leaders said the revenue staff is doing the records purification and land resurvey works and requested the Minister to allocate the village and ward secretariat staff to the revenue department for speedy completion of the works.

They said the revenue staff who are facing disciplinary action had been facing many problems due to the slow progress of the inquiry. They said the revenue staff who will retire may face many problems if the inquiry is not completed as they may not get the pension.

The leaders requested the Minister to conduct review meeting on the staff facing disciplinary action and address their grievances. They also reminded that the Tahsildars are facing many problems due to not releasing rents for the rent vehicles and added that all tahsildars are not getting Rs 35,000 vehicle rent regularly. They requested the Minister to sort out the grievances of Tahsildars on regular payment of full vehicle rent. The APRSA new panel which has been elected recently presented the boutique to the Minister on the occasion.