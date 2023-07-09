YSRCP leaders conspiring to kill me, alleges Uma

Vijayawada: Senior TDP leader and former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao has alleged that the YSRCP leaders were hatching a conspiracy to kill him.

He said that the YSRCP workers attacked his car recently at Kondapalli but he luckily escaped. Devineni Uma spoke to media at Maddulaparva village in Reddygudem mandal in NTR district on Saturday.

The TDP leaders and workers have welcomed the TDP Bus Yatra which entered the Reddygudem mandal in Mylavaram Assembly constituency.

Addressing the media on the occasion, the former minister alleged that some YSRCP leaders were hatching a conspiracy to kill him. Talking on the local issues, Uma said Chintalapudi project would have been completed by now had the TDP been voted to power in 2019.

He criticised the YSRCP government for neglecting the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation project and vowed to complete the project works once the TDP returns to power. He pointed out that the Godavari floodwater can be diverted to Nagarjuna Sagar canal with the completion of Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Project.

He said he would tour the Mylavaram Assembly constituency and create awareness among the people on the importance of Chintalapudi project and its completion.

He said the TDP government had spent Rs 4,100 crore on the project against the estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore. He regretted over the present YSRCP government totally neglecting the project.