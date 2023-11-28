3-day Vizag Junior Theatre Fest concludes

Visakhapatnam: Bringing in new experiences to the people of Visakhapatnam, children in particular, the second edition of the ‘Vizag Junior Theatre Fest’ (VJTF) concluded here on Monday.



The three-day fest included a play in English ‘Tara’s Trio’ performed by a collaborative production by Collective Madness and Conservatory for Arts and Artists from Mumbai. The second English play was the stage adaptation of the Malgudi Days, short stories written by RK Narayan.

Meanwhile, Swatantra Theatre from Pune with their mixed age group performers did a stage adaptation of the four stories. The last day of the fest saw a Telugu play presented by Bhoomika Theatre Group.

Organised by Lit Lantern for Culture and Literature Welfare Society, the theatre fest also saw performances presented by mime artists from Mumbai Kunal Motling and Sandesh Sanjay.

Appreciating the efforts of directors of the Lit Lantern Society Sonal Sarda, Priya Uppalapati and Sandhya Godey, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said the fest provided a new experience for students. The minister suggested that such plays should be screened in the digital classrooms of GVMC schools so that students get exposed to the art form.

The second edition of the VJTF started on November 25 and continued till Monday at the VMRDA Children’s Arena in Visakhapatnam.