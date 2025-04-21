After a long gap, TDP candidate to take reins of mayorship

Visakhapatnam: After a long gap, a TDP candidate is going to be crowned as Mayor of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). So far, candidates belonging to various parties served the denizens as the Mayor. Barring two women, who served as the First Lady of the corporation, men dominated most of the tenures in the past.

Back in 1981, BJP candidate NSN Reddy was elected as Mayor of Visakha Municipal Corporation (VMC) and continued in his post for five years.

Following his tenure, Durvasula Venkata Subba Rao of Telugu Desam Party brought glory to the Mayoral post with his outstanding service to the corporation and people of Visakhapatnam as well. When one reminisces about Mayor’s contributions, late DV Subba Rao’s name tops the discussion even now as he had set a standard for Visakhapatnam’s development during his tenure that stretched from 1987 to 1992. Following which, there was no election for the next three years. In 1995, Sabbam Hari was elected as Mayor from Indian National Congress ticket. After his term, Rajana Ramani, who is also from the Congress, took over the reins as the first woman Mayor of the VMC (now GVMC). Apparently, no election was held from 2005 to 2007.

Again, Pulusu Janardhana Rao from the Congress was elected as the Mayor. For the past three consecutive terms, the Congress candidates ruled the civic body as the Mayor.For a long gap extending from 2012 to 2021, the corporation polls were held when the YSRCP came to power. And a woman candidate was elected again as the Mayor.

While the candidates belonging to the other parties served their terms as Mayor for five years, Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari could not do so as she was unseated following the no-trust motion moved against her. It was the first time the corporation moved the no-trust motion following growing resentment among the corporators against Hari Venkata Kumari’s corrupt practices. With the alliance winning the no confidence motion, the ruling party has now set its target to elect its candidate for the Mayoral post.

According to reliable sources, Peela Srinivasa Rao is said to be crowned as the Mayor of the GVMC and an official announcement is likely to be made in a day or two.

Also, an army of corporators belonging to the BJP, TDP and JSP are extending their support to Peela Srinivasa Rao and they are just waiting for the official announcement so that he would take charge as the Mayor. After more than three decades, the TDP is all set to secure the mayoral post.