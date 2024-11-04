Amarnath flays CM for not defining purpose of Rushikonda project yet

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is trying to project that Rushikonda buildings were constructed for YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and presenting it as his personal property is highly condemnable, said former IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Strongly reacting to the remarks of the Chief Minister made during his visit to Rushikonda project N Chandrababu Naidu at a media conference held here on Sunday, Amarnath said that it is high time that the alliance government focuses on serious issues instead of confining to criticising the previous government.

In the CM’s tour programme, it was said that Naidu would be visiting the tourism buildings at Rushikonda which indicates that the government acknowledged the purpose for which the buildings were constructed, the former minister stated.

If the CM intends to throw open the buildings for public view, he should also open the gates of temporary structures of the state secretariat, assembly and other temporary buildings built at an exorbitant cost but of poor quality by Chandrababu Naidu, adding that huge amounts were spent by the TDP chief for his houses wherein he shifted during his previous term as Chief Minister.

Vizag has no proper facility for the stay of VVIPs and industry captains and it was the reason why the tourism project at Rushikonda was taken up, Amarnath maintained. “The CM should now think of an idea to use the building instead of criticising the YSRCP. It has already been months since the alliance government took over. But what development has it done so far except criticising the YSRCP and its chief?” he questioned.

When the three member committee suggested that the structure would be suitable for the Chief Minister’s Office, security measures were put in place as three capitals was the YSRCP’s policy, Amarnath recalled.

Besides boasting about the Super Six, Amarnath said, Naidu has not taken a single decision that benefits the people of AP. “At a time when essential commodities go up, there is a free flow of liquor in the state at discounted rates,” he pointed out. The Vizag Steel Plant is a burning issue and if Chandrababu Naidu is serious to resolve the issue, he is in a position to save the plant from getting privatised by negotiating with the Centre.

Stating that filling up of the potholes is a welcome sign, Amarnath said, but digging up of potholes to fill them for publicity has become the order of the day.

Along with the Rushikonda buildings, the public should also be shown the Uddanam Kidney Research Centre, medical college, Bhogapuram Airport, Inorbit Mall and other projects that have come up during the YSRCP, he added.