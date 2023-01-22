Andhra Pradesh: Will provide tight security for G-20 Summit in Vizag, says CP Srikanth

Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner CH Srikanth revealed that tight security has been arranged for the G20 Summit to be held on March 28 and 29. It is known that G20 Summit will be held in Visakhapatnam in March where Entrepreneur from all corners of the globe will be visiting the spot. It is estimated that 250 representatives from abroad will attend the G20 conference.

Against this backdrop, CP Srikanth revealed that strong security will be provided to the foreign delegates attending the conference.

He stated that there will be a special monitoring arrangement at the hotels where the foreign delegates stay, and strong surveillance will be arranged to prevent any untoward incident.

It is learned that 37 meetings will be held on economic sector, agriculture, environment, education, medicine and other issues during the three days of the conference in Visakhapatnam. The steps have been taken to reserve 703 rooms in star hotels in the city for the guests. Arrangements are also made for guests to visit tourist spots.