DCIL signs MoU with BEML

Visakhapatnam: In a significant stride towards fostering indigenous capabilities in maritime infrastructure development, MD and CEO (Additional charge) of Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) Captain S Divakar and CMD of BEML Shantanu Roy have inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed for the indigenous design, development, and manufacturing of spares for dredgers and joint development of manufacturing of dredgers.

The purpose of the MoU for both the organisations is to recognise indigenisation as one of the strategic tools to achieve cost benefits and also complement their strengths to build a mutually beneficial technical base.

DCIL would prefer to procure a substantial part of hydraulic aggregates, casting and fabrication items for their dredgers, enabling improved availability of dredgers, attain cost effectiveness and improve competitiveness in the Indian and global market.

By combining DCI’s expertise in dredging operations and BEML’s proficiency in engineering and manufacturing, the collaboration aims to enhance the indigenous capabilities in the dredging sector and support the country’s maritime infrastructure growth.

The BEML promised to work with DCIL towards the development and manufacturing of Dredger in

India at BEML manufacturing facilities and to work with the Technology partner jointly identified by BEML and DCIL.

Collaboration between BEML and DCIL will launch a joint study of the potential for construction of portable cutter suction dredgers for Inland dredging by BEML and endeavour for cooperation through joint venture/special purpose vehicle as per Government of India guidelines.

The collaboration is poised to unlock new opportunities for

innovation, growth and sustainable development within India’s maritime infrastructure sector.