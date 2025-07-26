Department experts check on CRZ violations at Bheemili

Visakhapatnam: Ateam of experts from various departments visited the site of illegal constructions of Neha Reddy, daughter of former MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy, at Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Moturi Srirama Krishna Principal Scientist, National institute of Oceanography, VVS Sarma WS-chief scientist, CSIR-NIO, P.V. Mukunda Rao, environmental engineer, APPCB, scientists Soumya Duggappa, CPCB, regional directorate, Chennai, Murali Krishna Chimata, MoEF&CC Sub-Regional Office, Vijayawada made the site visit. Assessing the damage cost, restoration and compensation cost, the team will submit a report.

Earlier, following the orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, the officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation began demolition of illegal constructions at Bheemunipatnam coast in Visakhapatnam.

During the YSRCP’s tenure, the illegal construction, belonging to Neha Reddy, was taken up by Avyaan Realtors LLP in ward No:3 at Bheemunipatnam violating CRZ rules. Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the AP Coastal Management Authority to file a complaint with the police so that action could be initiated against the company. After the assessment, a detailed report will be submitted to the court exposing facts and the extent of violation.