ENC undertakes beach cleanup drive

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the 'Navy Week' programmes, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) undertook a beach cleanup drive at Yarada and Kalinga beaches here on Sunday.



Nearly 250 naval personnel from various units in Visakhapatnam participated in the mass cleanup drive that aimed at reaching out to the locals and spreading the message of social belongingness and responsibility towards the coastal conservation and maintaining it clean and plastic-free.

Armed with gloves and carry bags, the naval personnel were seen picking up the litter and placing them in black bags at the beaches.

The event was conducted while adhering to the Covid-19 protocols. Meanwhile, a multi-speciality medical camp was held on Saturday by ENC, INHS Kalyani in coordination with PIMT (Rambilli) at Vadanarasapuram, Rambilli. About 500 residents in the neighbouring villages availed the camp.