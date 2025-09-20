GVMC removes stalls of night food court

Visakhapatnam: Tension prevailed near VMRDA Central Park as Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials started removing stalls at the night food court near VMRDA Central Park in the early hours of Friday.

Expressing ire over the removal, vendors said that they have been doing business at the place for years, but asked to vacate without any prior notice. They staged a dharna against GVMC officials and tried to block the removal. But the authorities continued Life to Urban Green Spaces (LUNGS) with police support.

It should be stated here that the night food court, first-of-its-kind food court in Visakhapatnam was started during YSRCP rule and garnered strong criticism due to several violations. The number of counters exceeded the permissions sought.

Even as cases were filed in court and resolution passed during council meetings, the night food court remained untouched.

GVMC officials have been clearing footpath encroachments in the city for the past two days. On Friday, town planning officials continued their special drive at Gajuwaka, Arilova, Akkayyapalem from early hours and shifted shops from roadside.

GVMC officials reiterated that they have been clearing footpath encroachments as a measure to keep the city clean, streamline traffic and avoid motorists facing parking woes. They said that several complaints were received against footpath encroachments. The local corporator raised the issue in the GVMC council as locals were complaining that they were not getting enough sleep at night and were falling sick due to chemicals and smoke emitting from the food stalls. Following which, the council also passed a resolution that the food court should be removed.

Also, shops and footpaths encroached on the roads at New Gajuwaka, Old Gajuwaka, Aganampudi, Kurmannapalem, Vadlapudi, Jaggu Junction to Kanithi road, market road and BC road areas have been removed. Meanwhile, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg directed town planning officials to remove encroachments in all the main roads of the city. He instructed officials to ensure that encroachments on major roads are cleared to avoid traffic disruptions.

The Commissioner emphasised that GVMC is working towards providing proper footpaths to pedestrians and motorists with wider roads for public convenience. As many as 529 encroachments were removed on Friday, while a total of 1,053 encroachments cleared in two days as part of the operation LUNGS.