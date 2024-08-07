  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

GVMC's standing committee poll commences

GVMCs standing committee poll commences
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Standing Committee polling process has commenced in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.Corporators...

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Standing Committee polling process has commenced in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Corporators belonging to YSR Congress Party and alliance parties are participating in the voting process.

The voting is scheduled to continue till 2 pm. After the counting process gets completed, the names of the candidates will be announced.

A total of 98 corporators are members in the council. Of them, two are vacant. 96 Local body members are going to utilise their franchise.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X