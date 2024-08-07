Live
GVMC's standing committee poll commences
Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Standing Committee polling process has commenced in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
Corporators belonging to YSR Congress Party and alliance parties are participating in the voting process.
The voting is scheduled to continue till 2 pm. After the counting process gets completed, the names of the candidates will be announced.
A total of 98 corporators are members in the council. Of them, two are vacant. 96 Local body members are going to utilise their franchise.
