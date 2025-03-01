JSP leader urges cancellation of Hayagreeva project

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party leader and GVMC corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav submitted a representation to revenue special chief secretary R P Sisodia urging cancellation of allotment made in favour of Hayagreeva Farms and Developers, on Friday.

In 2008, a GO was issued permitting the alienation of 12.51 acre land in survey No 92/3, Yendada village in Visakhapatnam in favour of Hayagreeva Farms and Developers for the construction of cottages for the old age people and orphanage.

Instead of constructing an orphanage and old age homes, the developer started constructing luxury cottages.

The then district collector wrote a letter to revenue special chief secretary on the violations and activities of Hayagreeva. Opposing the violations, the JSP leaders filed writ petition (PIL) and the division bench passed orders directing the revenue department to take a decision based upon show cause notice

Murthy Yadav attached the report of the district collector and orders passed by the division bench. He mentioned in the letter that the NDA government has not taken any action. He appealed to Sisodia that valuable land which was earmarked for an old age home orphanage is being misused despite the directions from the court.

He asked the revenue special chief secretary to pass the final orders as per law and cancel the assignment made to the Hayagreeva Farms and Developers and take back the land to be utilised for the public.