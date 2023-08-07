JSP leaders stage a protest at Rushikonda

Visakhapatnam: Raising slogans such as 'Rushikonda Govinda', ' properties in Visakhapatnam Govinda', Jana Sena Party leaders took out a protest at Rushikonda here on Monday.

When the JSP leaders visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Rushikonda to offer prayers to make Pawan Kalyan's ensuing 'Varahi yatra' scheduled from August 10 a grand success in Visakhapatnam, the police reportedly stopped the JSP leaders from proceeding further stating that it was sensitive region.

Reacting to the police's attitude, the JSP leaders staged a protest and alleged that 'prajala asthulu Govinda', 'kondalu Govinda' and 'bhoomulu Govinda' at Rushikonda.