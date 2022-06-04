JSP ready for elections any time: Nagababu

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena party president Pawan Kalyan will not conduct any padayatra in Andhra Pradesh but events that will have an equal impact like padayatra will be held, said party Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Konidela Nagababu.

As part of his North Andhra tour, Nagababu visited Visakhapatnam and interacted with the party cadre on Friday.

Speaking to the media, Nagababu said the visit would be very useful to inspire the party activists. He warned the YSRCP government that the JSP would not tolerate false allegations or propaganda against the party.

The PAC member denied the remarks made against the JSP's involvement in the Amalapuram incident. He alleged that the YSRCP government was filing false cases on the JSP activists and threatening them. He clarified that the party legal cell would extend support to those who were harassed. He alleged non-bailable charges were levelled on JSP workers for minor offences. Further, he expressed satisfaction over the tour of North Andhra and opined that the party was very strong in the region. During the visit, the PAC member said activists brought a lot of issues to his notice which he will share with the party chief.

Explaining his role in the party, Nagababu made it clear that he would not contest in the upcoming elections directly and would actively participate in the party events to strengthen it.He said the JSP was prepared to contest in the state even if elections are declared tomorrow. Referring to the alliances, he added, the party president will decide about it.