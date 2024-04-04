Kavali: ‘Jagan betrayed Muslims’

Kavali : ‘It was TDP government only that developed and introduced welfare schemes for Muslims. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy betrayed Muslims by removing all the schemes meant for them,’ alleged Muslim leaders. Jagan had cancelled Dulhan, Ramzan thofa and several such schemes, they added.

Speaking at a press meet at TDP office in Kavali on Wednesday, Kavali town Minority president Rahim, general secretary Hafeez and State Minority cell secretary Mastan vowed to strive for the victory of TDP, which introduced several welfare schemes for Muslim minorities, in the coming elections. They said that they don’t have any objection over TDP’s alliance with BJP, since both these parties had alliance in 2014. They urged voters to vote for TDP candidates Kavya Krishna Reddy (Kavali MLA nominee) and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy (MP nominee) with huge majority.