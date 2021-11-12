NSTL celebrates 'World Quality Day-2021'

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)/ Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) celebrated 'World Quality Day-2021' here on Thursday.

Focusing on the theme, 'Sustainability: Improving our Products, People and Planet', the event aimed at raising the level of quality awareness and recognising efforts and contribution of quality professionals. The celebrations saw distinguished scientist and director general (Naval Systems and Materials) Samir V Kamat participating as chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, he said sustainability can be achieved by giving quality solutions for the lifecycle and recycling issues of any developed system.

Outstanding scientist and director, NSTL, Y Sreenivas Rao said in his address that the theme reminds NSTL personnel the importance of quality towards attaining sustainability in all phases of system development. He said that long-term sustainability can be achieved with consistent efforts and by habituating quality culture in the organisation.

The event included three lectures delivered by Cmde RK Jena, chief inspector of Naval Armaments (East), rear admiral S Misra, ex-director general of naval armaments inspection (DGNAI), DRDO fellow and A Srinivas Kumar, outstanding scientist and technology director (Batteries and Explosives).

Prizes were distributed to the winners of the quiz contest. Senior scientists, officers, members of NSTL Civil Employees Union and Works Committee and staff of NSTL participated in the event.