Phirangipuram: Jagan presents cash awards to best secretariat volunteers

Phirangipuram (Guntur dist) : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called upon his ‘Young Army’, consisting of ward secretariat volunteers, to become his voice and campaign about the false and misleading election promises being made by the TDP and its allies. He asked them to tell the people that if the YSRCP does not come to power again, the welfare schemes would be scrapped by the successor government.

The Chief Minister was addressing his ‘Young Sena’ after giving away Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards to the best village and ward secretariat volunteers.

He said during the TDP regime there were Janmabhoomi committees which were like ganja committees which exploited the people by seeking bribes for releasing monthly social pensions and benefits of other welfare schemes and were highly biased. In contrast, his sena volunteers were like Tulasi plants extending selfless service to the poor and were his brand ambassadors and future leaders though working for meagre sum,” he said.

Jagan said his government has been able to distribute funds worth Rs 2,55,000 crore through DBT welfare schemes and Rs 1,07,000 crore (Rs 1,76,000 crore including the house site pattas) through non-DBT schemes in the last 58 months despite Covid-19 and reduced revenues from the Centre. He said the young sena had played a key role in this.

The CM said while the YSRCP manifesto reflects aspirations of the people, the TDP had come up with a manifesto full of false promises. They would dump it in the dustbin soon after the elections, he said.

Jagan asked the volunteers to become his star campaigners in thwarting the vicious and malicious propaganda of the jealous TDP and its friendly media.

He said the government will distribute Rs 392.05 crore as cash awards to 2,55,464 volunteers as a token of appreciation for rendering yeoman service in extending the benefits of various welfare programmes to the people at their doorstep. The felicitation programme will continue for seven days across the state in a festive atmosphere.