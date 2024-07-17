Visakhapatnam: Arrangements for 32-km‘Giri Pradakshina’ in full swing

Visakhapatnam: Lakhs of devotees embark on ‘Giri Pradakshina’, the annual festival of Simhachalam Devasthanam, chanting the name of the Lord Narasimha all along the route.

This year, the festival will be celebrated on July 20 and continue the next day. A number of devotees are expected to join the trek as they believe that their prayers get answered by taking part in the Giri Pradakshina.

Officials from GVMC, police, endowments and revenue work in coordination with one another to make the festival a grand success. In addition, representatives from NGOs will come together to contribute to the annual festival which is celebrated in a grand manner in Visakhapatnam.

Compared to earlier editions of Giri Pradakshina, the route is going to be more convenient for the devotees as several stretches have gone through repair works. In some routes, including parts of Madhavadhara, Adavivaram and Port quarters, the road repair works are taken up at a fast pace.

From providing drinking water facilities to offering refreshments, setting up bio-toilets to medical camps, the officials concerned plan to complete all the required facilities ahead of the festival.

In order to streamline the crowd, coconut breaking points will be facilitated at Tholipavancha.

The trek will continue via Adavivaram, Arilova, Mudasarlova, Jodugullapalem, Appughar, Lumbini Park, Seethammadhara, Kailasapuram, Akkayyapalem, Madhavadhara, NAD junction, Gopalapatnam and Prahaladapuram to Simhachalam.

Special arrangements to change clothes are made at Lumbini Park for those who opt for a holy dip in the sea.

The flower-decked chariot (pushpa ratham) carrying the model of the Simhachalam deity will also be taken along the 32-km trekking route. Darshan at the hills will be facilitated the following day for those who complete the trek.

“Steps are taken to ensure a hassle-free darshan for the devotees,” said S Srinivasa Murthy, EO of the Devasthanam.

Several voluntary organisations have come forward to set up stalls to provide drinking water, medicines and refreshments for the devotees.

Over 3 lakh devotees are expected to take part in the Giri Pradakshina this year. And arrangements are in line with the expected crowd participating in the trek.

According to chief priest of the temple G Srinivasacharyulu, the 32-km-long trek which is equal to ‘bhumandala pradakshinam’ attracts people of all age groups from not just in and around Visakhapatnam but also neighbouring districts. “Those who could not trek can do circumambulation for 108 times around the main temple,” he added.