Visakhapatnam: City police crack 72 property offence cases in July
Special teams were formed to investigate the cases
Visakhapatnam: The city police cracked 72 property offence cases in the month of July, informed Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi.
Briefing the media here on Sunday about the crime cases detected in July, the Commissioner mentioned that the city police registered 97 property offence cases during the month and arrested 104 offenders involved in different crimes and recovered worth Rs 59.24 lakh property from the accused.
He said that 887.09 grams of gold ornaments, 5.3-kg of silverware, Rs 13.30 cash, 16 two-wheelers, an auto rickshaw, 2 computers and 271 mobile phones were recovered.
The Police Commissioner mentioned that special teams were formed for detection of property offences.
The teams used technical methods and investigated the cases from different perspectives.
As part of preventive measures, Shanka Brata Bagchi mentioned that 355 CC cameras were installed across the city and 168 awareness meetings were held by the crime wing officers to create awareness among the people.