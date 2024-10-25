Visakhapatnam: CP suspends 2 SIs, two home guards for graft

Visakhapatnam: After issuing repeated warnings, the city commissioner of police took a serious action against negligent police personnel.

The suspension of two sub-inspectors and two home guards indicated the CP’s strict monitoring against corrupt officials.

On Thursday, commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi suspended two sub-inspectors and two home guards for indulging in corruption and misusing their power.

An SI from Maharanipeta traffic police station and a home guard, an SI from II Town traffic police station and a home guard carried out a drunk and drive checks at beach road on October 17. They collected money illegally with the help of an auto rickshaw driver by threatening to register cases of drunken driving against the driver/riders who were in intoxicated condition.

It came to the notice of the police commissioner, following which a thorough investigation was launched. Based on the probe, disciplinary action was taken against the police officers.

Maharanipeta traffic SI M Prasad, II Town traffic SI Sheikh Nazaruddin, home guards R Venkata Trinadh, C H Shiva Ganesh were suspended from duty with immediate effect.

The CP warned the officers and staff working in the city police department to perform their duties honestly and in a transparent manner. If any police personnel commit any violation or misuse the power or indulge in corruption, strict action will be taken against them, the CP cautioned. Further, the CP appealed to the people that if anyone asks for or accepts bribes, they can inform by dialling 7995095799 and assured that their identity will be kept confidential.