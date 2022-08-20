Visakhapatnam: First indigenous RT-PCR kit to detect monkeypox launched

Visakhapatnam: The first indigenously developed monkeypox RT PCR test kit gets launched at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) by Erba-Transasia in Visakhapatnam on Friday. The kit was launched by Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India Ajay Kumar Sood, Scientific Secretary, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India Arabinda Mitra, Scientific Secretary, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, former Director-General at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Balram Bhargava, Adviser in the Department of Biotechnology Alka Sharma and MD and CEO of AMTZ Jitendra Sharma.

Speaking on the occasion, founder chairman of Transasia-Erba Group of Companies Suresh Vazirani said, "It's a proud moment for us to launch the first and only indigenously developed monkeypox RT PCR kit and we are certain that it will provide an opportunity for the early detection of the infection and consider medical intervention for its better management."

Sharing further details, former Director-General at the Indian Council of Medical Research Dr Balram Bhargava lauded the efforts of the team for developing the PCR kit which is the need of the hour.

MD and CEO, AMTZ Jitendra Sharma mentioned that monkeypox is a growing concern in the country and the world and there is a need for accurate diagnosis to control the spread of the infection.

Referring to the recent WHO briefing, Ajay Kumar Sood said more than 35,000 monkeypox cases were confirmed in 92 countries and 12 deaths were reported. He termed the RT-PCR kit's launch as a timely intervention.