Live
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Inter student commits suicide
Visakhapatnam: An Intermediate student jumped from a college campus building and reportedly committed suicide here on Thursday.
Chandra Vamsi (17), who was studying intermediate second year in a private college allegedly committed suicide. According to the police, the reason behind the extreme step was stress.
The student belonged to Raipur district of Odisha. The police mentioned that Chandra Vamsi was not paying attention to his academics. On Thursday, a lecturer scolded Vamsi for not staying focused. Getting upset over it, the student took the extreme step by jumping off the college building.
Meanwhile, the Student Federation of India (SFI) activists staged a dharna opposing the college management’s attitude towards the students and mounting pressure on them to score ranks. They alleged that the college management was responsible for the student’s death. The PM Palem police took SFI leaders into custody and shifted them to the police station.