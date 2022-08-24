Visakhapatnam: Mudasarlova park to be developed soon

Visakhapatnam: Proposals were made for the protection of Mudasarlova reservoir lands with an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore, said Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari.

She along with GVMC engineering officials examined the project prepared for the construction of a protection wall at Mudasarlova area on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said arrangements were in place for the construction of a 7-km wall at a cost of Rs 9 crore and foundation stone would be laid soon.

She said that proposals were prepared to develop the area as an international park with a cost of Rs 200 crore which will have parks, including biodiversity, Miyawaki, herbal, butterfly, botanical and birds etc., would be developed in the area, she added. Further, the Mayor mentioned that the total extent of Mudasarlova is 836.38 acres and a few acres of land were utilised for various development works.

She said measures were taken to prevent encroachments of the remaining 286 acres by constructing a wall. Later, the Mayor visited the 11th ward and instructed the engineering and town planning officials to conduct a survey at the vacant open space next to Pinakini Hospital for the construction of a protective wall. Executive Engineer Projects V Venkateswara Rao, deputy executive engineer K Dileep, assistant executive engineers and other staff participated in the programme.