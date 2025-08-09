VPA brings laurels to Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) brings laurels to the city by securing the first place in ‘Swachhta Pakhwada Awards 2024’.

Organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), the ceremony witnessed Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority (SMPA) and Indian Maritime University (IMU) securing second and third positions respectively. The Ministry lauded VPA’s outstanding efforts in cleanliness and sanitation.

As per parameters set by MoPSW’s, VPA executed a series of impactful initiatives under ‘Swachhata Ki Bhagidari’ and ‘Sampoorna Swachhata’, including mass cleanliness drives, the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ plantation programme, wall paintings, school outreach campaigns, cultural activities creative competitions promoting the Swachh Bharat message. A breakthrough task was the mega drive at the Fishing Harbour, where sunken boats lying for over 15 years were removed.

VPA medical department held Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs with preventive health check-ups, PPE distribution and medical support for sanitation workers. In a strong push towards environmental sustainability, VPA developed large-scale beautification and landscaping projects, planting 31,800 saplings across ASR, Anakapalli, and Visakhapatnam districts. VPA’s trekking and clean-up drive at Kambalakonda Eco-Tourism Park engaged 350 participants, combining community bonding with environmental action. Chairperson congratulated the team and reaffirmed VPA’s dedication to a cleaner, greener and healthier environment in line with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.