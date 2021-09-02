Waltair railway division sees 34.3% rise in freight loading

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division has loaded 26.71 million tonnes (MT) of freight from April -21 to August – 21, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division AK Tripathi.

He stated that the division has achieved the best freight loading from April to August in the current financial year 2021-22.

The division has loaded 26.71 MT of freight which is 6.82 MT (34.3%) more than the loading of 19.89 MT during the same period registered last financial year.

Further, he said the revenue generated by originating freight loading from April to August-21 was Rs 3,090 crore, which is Rs 773.30 crore (33.4%) more than the revenue generated for the corresponding period in the last financial year i.e. Rs. 2,316 crore.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Kumar Sathpathy appreciated the team for their relentless efforts in achieving the accomplishment.