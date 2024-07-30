  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

White tiger ‘Balu’ at IGZP gets adopted

A cheque for Rs1.9 lakh was handed over to the zoo officials on the occasion of ‘International Tiger Day 2024’ in Visakhapatnam on Monday
x

A cheque for Rs1.9 lakh was handed over to the zoo officials on the occasion of ‘International Tiger Day 2024’ in Visakhapatnam on Monday

Highlights

ArcelorMittal steel official Varma hands over a cheque for Rs 1.9 lakh to zoo curator

Visakhapatnam: As part of the ‘International Tiger Day 2024’ celebrations, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited adopted a white tiger ‘Balu’ at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP). In connection with it, head-HR and Admin, Vizag Asset of AMNS India Ltd D S Varma handed over a cheque of Rs1.9 lakh to curator of the IGZP Nandani Salaria.

The initiative was taken under the wildlife conservation and the white tiger would be adopted for a period of one year.

Located in 625 acres, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam is one of the large category Zoos in Andhra Pradesh recognised by the Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi.

It comprises 920 animals and birds belonging to 90 species along with exclusive ex-situ facilities available in the country for the conservation of endangered and endemic fauna of Eastern Ghats. AMNS India Ltd is also conducting environmental awareness programmes to students and planted one lakh trees in the city of Visakhapatnam over a period of time.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X