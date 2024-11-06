BRS leaders support auto drivers’ protest

Warangal: BRS leaders from Warangal extended their support to the auto drivers’ protest at Indira Park in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Hanumakonda district president and former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar and Warangal East former MLA Nannapuneni Narender along with their cadre joined the Maha Dharna organised by the Mana Telangana Auto Drivers Association, who have been demanding alternative means of livelihood since the initiation of Mahalaxmi scheme that offers free travel for women in the State-run buses.

Both Vinay and Narender who symbolically arrived at the Indira Park by an auto-rickshaw demanded the State Government to provide financial assistance of Rs 12,000 a month to the auto drivers. They also demanded Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia to the families of auto drivers who died.