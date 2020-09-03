Congress blind to development: Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao

Warangal: The Congress is blind to the development and good work done by the government, Greater Warangal Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao said.



The State government was quick to respond in extending a helping hand as soon as the unprecedented rains that wreaked havoc on Warangal city last fortnight, the Mayor said, speaking to the media persons here on Thursday. He said that all the legislators including both the ministers belonging to the region had tried their best to help the residents living in low-lying areas.

"MA&UA Minister KT Rama Rao also inspected the colonies that were affected by the torrential rains. The government, which announced Rs 25 crore as immediate relief, has also assured to allocate more funds to address the civic problems in the city. KTR also visited Covid-19 care ward in the MGM Hospital and enquired about the facilities," the Mayor said.

On the other hand, the State government had already released Rs 12 crore to operationalise the Covid-19 care centre in the PMSSY Super-speciality, he said. Stating that the government had ensured adequate facilities such as beds, ventilators and oxygen Prakash Rao said that no coronavirus patient is unhappy with the facilities Covid-19 care in the MGM Hospital. The MGM Hospital has better facilities than the private hospital, he added.

The Mayor said that Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has no knowledge of the development taking place in the MGM Hospital. "Bhatti, who didn't even visit the Covid-19 ward, cannot criticise the government," he said. Besides providing best Covid-19 care, the government is also conducting Coronavirus tests in 21 centres, he added.

Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) Chairman Marri Yadava Reddy said, "Of the 340 beds in the Covid-19 ward, only 111 have been occupied. This apart, the government is also geared up to add more beds in a few days."

Bhatti who visited MGM Hospital on Wednesday didn't dare to enter Covid-19 ward and interact with the patients, Reddy said, questioning the commitment of the Congress leaders.

He said that all the State-run hospitals are equipped

with complete infrastructure to treat the Covid-19 patents. Senior TRS leader Jannu Jakaria was present.