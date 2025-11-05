Development works worth Rs 1,400 cr will be completed within 18 months: Kadiyam

Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari inspected ongoing construction works of the Integrated Divisional Office Complex and 100-bed hospital in Station Ghanpur town on Tuesday, accompanied by officials and contractors.

Speaking on the occasion, he promised to complete the construction of both the Integrated Divisional Office Complex and the 100-bed hospital by November 2026 and dedicate them to the people of the constituency. He stated that the aim is to provide efficient administration and quality medical services to the public through well-planned and timely execution.

He further said that not only will the buildings be completed, but all necessary facilities will also be provided.

The MLA directed the officials to prepare a list of required medical equipment, medical and non-medical staff, and other necessities for the hospital. He instructed that by the time the construction is completed, all facilities should be ready and urged officials and contractors to expedite the works without delay.

Srihari said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, out of his affection for the people of the constituency, has been promptly sanctioning funds without hesitation. So far, Rs 1,400 crore has been sanctioned for various development works, and several of them are already in progress. Plans are being made to complete these works within 18 months, he added.

He mentioned that permissions have been granted for several key election promises, including mandal offices at Veleru and Chilpur and approvals for a few roads that are expected soon. He also criticized some people for trying to obstruct development works and called upon the public to actively participate in the ongoing progress.

“Schemes such as 200 units of free electricity, supply of fine rice, Indiramma housing, Rs 21,000 crore loan waiver, and Rs 500 bonus per quintal of paddy are examples of ideal welfare programs being implemented by the State Government,” said the former Deputy Chief Minister.

The MLA alleged that KT Rama Rao (KTR) has lost power but not his arrogance, which is why he is spreading false propaganda against the CM and the Congress government.

He said that although the BRS party was given power twice for leading the Telangana movement, KCR’s family exploited and looted Telangana.

Srihari demanded that the Kalvakuntla family reveal their assets before and after the formation of the state to the public.