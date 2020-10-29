Errabelli Dayakar Rao launches cotton procurement centre in Warangal

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Thursday launched a cotton procurement centre at Enumamula agriculture market yard.

Speaking later, the minister said that the cotton procurement centres were set up at 22 ginning mills in the erstwhile Warangal and the procurement process began today by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI). The minister said that they are expecting 6,25,285 metric tonnes (MT) of cotton arrivals grown in the area of 7,58,560 acres.

Apart from cotton, other crops produce like grain, turmeric, chilli and green gram will be also purchased at the market which has the storage capacity of 19 lakh metric tonnes.

In Adilabad, MLA Jogu Ramanna along with the district collector Siktha Patnaik launched the cotton procurement centre at a market yard. He said the cotton is being purchased at Rs 5,825 per quintal on behalf of CCI.

He said that the government is taking measures to purchase all the crops cultivated during monsoon. He also asked the farmers to bring the cotton to the centres adhering to the norms of CCI and also ensure the moisture content of the cotton should be below 12 per cent.