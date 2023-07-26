Incessant rains hit normal life in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Normal life was hit due to incessant rains lashing the joint Karimnagar district for the past seven days.

With a little break on Sunday, it has been raining non-stop since Monday night in Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli and Jagtial districts. Mid Manair reservoir received an inflow of 7500 cusecs of water from Manair and Moolavagu. The capacity of the project is 27 TMC while the flood water has already reached 15 TMC. With ongoing inflow from Moya Tummeda to Lower Manair reservoir, water level has reached 12 TMC. Farms submerged in flood water Vankayagudem in Shankarapatnam mandal. Floodwater is flowing over the temporary road in Rangaraopet of Metpalli mandal disrupting traffic.

Nimmapally Mulavagu project in Konaraopeta mandal has become waterlogged due to heavy rains. As a result, the project with a capacity of 19 feet was completely flooded and overflowing. Due to this, the traffic to Mamidipalli, Bausaipet and Vattimalla villages has stopped.

Several express trains including Bhagyanagar were disrupted in Peddapalli district and railway department engineers inspected the condition of the track due to flood water at Upparapally under bridge and the movement of trains between Kazipet Ballarsha sections was disrupted for a short time on Tuesday morning.

Due to rains for the past few days, the under bridge area was filled with flood water and the water reached the side of the track, hence the trains were run at limited speed from Monday night. Many trains were halted at Potkapalli, Jammikunta, Raghavapur and Peddapalli stations on Tuesday morning. Temporary repairs were made and the trains were restored.