Karimnagar: Kisan Grameena Mela to be held on Oct 9 to 11

Karimnagar: The “Kisan Grameena Mela’’ is going to be held from October 9 to 11 at Padmanayaka Kalyana mandapam in Karimnagar town.

Narasimhamurthy, who has vast experience in the field of fisheries, will be attending the programme as the chief guest.

Speaking to the journalists on Wednesday, Kisan Grameena Mela convenor and BJP senior leader P Sugunakar Rao said that the main purpose of the mela is to create awareness among the farming community on how to double their revenue by expanding their farm’s operations into related industries including dairy, fisheries, poultry, and goat husbandry in addition to agriculture.

On this occasion, he released posters and pamphlets.

He added that in order to boost productivity, farmers would have access to the most modern farming equipment, hybrid seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides. There would be seminars and interactive sessions with professionals in the fields of horticulture, dairy, sheep, and goat farming, as well as women’s empowerment, self-employment prospects, and related fields. Additionally, there would be booths selling a variety of agricultural tools, seeds, fertilisers, and goods made by the women’s SHGs.

He said that there was an extraordinary response to the first edition of Kisan mela conducted last year. He called the farmers to avail this opportunity by visiting in large numbers and making it a huge success. BJP leaders Gaddam Nagaraju Kanneboina Odelu, Bethi Mahender Reddy, Srinivas, M Kishore, Anand, Brahmam, K Narahari, Bhagawan, Jitender, Pradeep and others were also present.