Land key to development: MLA

Warangal: “Protection of government lands from encroachment is high on the agenda,” Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy said. The MLA, who inspected Pocharam hillock land along with the officials on Tuesday, said that the government land would be utilised for local needs, hence, the onus is on officials to protect it.

“Notwithstanding its potential, Parkal constituency remained underdeveloped due to the apathetic approach of successive governments. Parkal would have been developed on par with a district headquarters but it remained as a village,” Revuri said.

“During the election campaign, people told me that they wanted to see Parkal well-developed in the education and health sectors, along with employment opportunities,” Revuri recalled, assuring them of fulfilling them.

The MLA said that efforts are on to set up integrated food processing units in the constituency that help the farmers and generate employment. “It requires at least 100 acres to attract private and government units,” he added. The MLA directed the Additional collector Mahenderji to come up with a survey report within a week.

In another programme, the MLA paid rich tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 76th death anniversary. Revuri said that Gandhi was the most revered leader and architect of India’s freedom struggle.