Minister Surekha keeps a close watch on Prajavani

Warangal: “The onus is on officials to resolve the petitions submitted by the people,” Minister for Endowments, Forests and Environment Konda Surekha said. The minister, who participated in the Prajavani, a public grievance redressal system, in Warangal Collectorate on Monday, received 55 complaints from the locals. She directed the officials to address the petitions received in the Praja Bhavan, Hyderabad, and the others received in Warangal as early as possible. The minister told the officials to ensure transparency in resolving the issues related to revenue and land disputes.

“The government is committed to fulfilling its election promises. The Praja Palana applications received from the people will be sorted out quickly, and all the eligible will be benefitted,” she said. Lauding the officials’ efforts in collecting the Praja Palana applications, Surekha told them to continue their good work in the survey as well. Expressing satisfaction over the maintenance of roads, drainages and sanitation, she commended the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) staff.

Warangal district collector P Pravinya said that the applications received at the Prajavani will be made available online so that people can know the status of their complaints.

“The 266 petitions received in the Praja Bhavan, Hyderabad, have been dispatched to the departments concerned. The nodal officer will take care of them,” the Collector said. GWMC municipal commissioner Shaik Rizwan Basha, additional collector Ashwini Tanaji Wakade, ZP CEO Ram Reddy and DRDA PD Sampath Rao were among the other officials present.