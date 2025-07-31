MLA advises farmers to use irrigation water judiciously

Khanapur: Irrigation water was released for the Kharif crop at Sadar Mat Aya Katta in Khanapur mandal of Nirmal district on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Bojju Patel said that the Sadar Mat Canal was cleared of trees and garbage accumulated at a cost of Rs 39 lakhs without any disruption in water supply. He said that farmers of Sadar Mat Aya Katta should use irrigation water sparingly.

He advised farmers to complete their field work and sow the seeds. He said that if the seeds are sown early, it will sprout early, but if it is sown late, the crop will also be lost. He said that if water is released from the Sadar Mat barrage, which has been completed at Ponkal, it will come directly to Sadar Mat Katta. E E Vitthal, former chairman of Khanapur Municipal Corporation Ankam Rajender, AMC chairman Bhushan, former vice chairman Majid, former chairman Kadarla Ganga Narasaiah, Congress party mandal president Dhonikeni Dayanand, leaders Yusuf Ahmed Khan, Thota Satyam, Akula Venka Goud, Jangili Shankar, Tirupati Goud, Abbu Boy, Seshadri, and others participated in the program.