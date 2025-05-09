Live
Sell sunflower seeds at purchase centres only: MLA Pawar Ramarao Patel
Highlights
Nirmal: MLA Pawar Ramarao Patel inaugurated sunflower seed MSP procurement centres under the leadership of Markfed (FPO) in Brahman Gaon village, Mudhol mandal on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he urged all farmers to sell their produce at the procurement centres set up by the society and avail the government-declared support price of Rs 7,280.
He emphasized that the society is working in various ways for the welfare of farmers. He advised officials to take necessary precautions to ensure smooth procurement without any difficulties. He assured farmers that he would personally work towards resolving any issues that arise at the procurement centers.
