Speed up paddy procurement: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao expressed unhappiness over the officials for not completing the paddy procurement. The minister who inspected the procurement centre at Ramavaram village under Kodakandla mandal in Jangaon district on Friday, directed the Collector K Nikhila to speed up the procurement in two days.

The Minister also instructed the officials to take stern action against the millers who were harassing the farmers on the pretext of soaked paddy. He assured farmers of buying entire paddy from them. "Telangana is number one in the paddy production in the country. It was made possible by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who focused on irrigation right from the beginning," Errabelli said.

The State government was purchasing the paddy even though the Centre was not cooperating with it, he said, referring to the commitment of KCR despite the economic slowdown due to coronavirus lockdown.

Errabelli thanked the CM and IT Minister KT Rama Rao for approving the proposed 3-star hotel and convention centre in IT SEZ at Madikonda, a suburban village of Warangal.

Elsewhere in Parvathagiri mandal in Warangal Rural district, the minister inspected works taken up under Palle Pragathi programme. He told the officials to ensure tree guards immediately after the plantation of saplings. "The government was taking measures for the sustainable development of the rural areas," he said.

Later, the Minister inspected the arrangements at the Warangal Urban District Integrated Collectorate Complex ahead of KCR's visit on June 21. He told the officials to spruce up the Collectorate for the inauguration. He was accompanied by Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, MP Banda Prakash and Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu.