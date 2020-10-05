Top cops in-camera meet: All-out strategy to check Maoist insurgency in Mulugu district

Warangal: Venkatapuram in Mulugu district, 285 km northeast of Hyderabad, said to be a Naxal stronghold for decades, turned into an impregnable fortress on Sunday with multiple layers of security.

Understandably so as the Senior Security Advisor to the Union Home Ministry K Vijay Kumar, the former chief of the Tamil Nadu police special task force that killed forest brigand Veerappan in 2004, CRPF DG AP Maheshwari, Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy and other top officials flew to Venkatapuram to chalk out an action plan that puts a tab on outlawed CPI-Maoists' activities in the region.

Even though Venkatapuram is the epicentre of Maoist insurgency, never before had the region seen such a top brass of officials descending on it. The speculation is rife that following intelligence inputs that a group of ultras had infiltrated into Telangana, the police have convened the meeting.

It may be recalled here that the police is on high alert in the Agency especially forest fringe habitations abutting River Godavari for the last few weeks with the DGP Mahender Reddy himself frequenting Naxal insurgency areas. In fact, this is the second visit of the DGP to Mulugu district in two months.

Although the officials held the Sunday's high-level meeting in-camera in Venkatapuram, the sources say that they had stressed the need for more cooperation among the two States - Telangana and Chhattisgarh – and Central Armed Forces in carrying anti-Naxal operations.

The officials also discussed the developments in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) operations.

On the other hand, the security forces intensified combing in the Agency. They kept an eye on all ferry points of Godavari river.

Special DGP, BSF, SL Thoosen, Ashok Juneja, DIG Bastar Sundar Raj, CRPF DIG Sajaroddin, CRPF DIG (Operations) Prakash, DIG (Ops) AK Singh, Mulugu SP Sangram Singh Patil and Bhadradri-Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt were among others present.