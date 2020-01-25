Warangal: Devadula canal works to be resumed soon

Warangal: Efforts are on to complete the works related to Devadula Irrigation Project, Warangal Urban District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil said. The Collector, who along with Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh and Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy visited the worksite near Bollikunta village under Fort Warangal mandal on Friday and enquired the reasons behind the stoppage of canal works for the last few years.

He elicited information from the officials and local farmers and directed the officials to resume the work immediately. The Collector also assured the farmers, who lost their land under canal of providing compensation without delay.

"Irrigation facility will be extended to 38,000 acres in Fort Warangal, Inavole, Geesukonda, Wardhannapet and Sangem mandals if the canal work was completed," Patil said. Wardhannapet MPP Annamaneni Appa Rao, ZPTC Margam Bikshapathi, Devadula project DE Kishan, JE Khader and R&B DE Manohar were among others present.