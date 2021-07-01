Warangal netas fall in line with Revanth Reddy

Warangal: Although a few senior Congress leaders made no bones about their unhappiness over the appointment of Revanth Reddy as the TPCC president, by and large the netas in the erstwhile Warangal district seem to be falling in line with the Delhi's dictum.

Apparently, there was a lull when the AICC has appointed Revanth as the State chief. But for a few top leaders in the region, none of the others appeared as joyous as Mulugu MLA Seethakka hearing Revanth's elevation to the most coveted post.

However, almost all the leaders greeted Revanth on his appointment.



Even though Revanth hails from north Telangana, he also commands a huge following in the southern part, especially in the erstwhile Warangal district. In fact, the second rung leaders like Revanth most, believing that his flamboyance could make a difference.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that the Konda couple will be entrusted with the responsibility of lifting the morale of the party cadre in the erstwhile Warangal district.