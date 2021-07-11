Warangal: Palle Pragathi a huge success, says Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: The 10-day fourth phase of Palle Pragathi that ended on Saturday yielded good results, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Speaking to media persons, the Minister said that Palle Pragathi has been a grand success with the authorities resolving many issues that have been hampering the progress of village panchayats.

"The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who guided the administration made sure that rural areas witness an all round development with the programme," Errabelli said. The Minister also said that he had toured 14 districts and participated in Palle Pragathi programmes to guide the local administration.

"The authorities focused on sanitation, greenery besides resolving other issues in 12,769 village panchayats. The State Government has released Rs 6,500 crore for the local bodies since September 2019 to take up development activities in all the village panchayats," Errabelli said.

In all, 6.56 lakh roads and 3.51 lakh drainages have been cleaned during the fourth phase of Palle Pragathi, he added. The authorities ensured bio-fencing to 12,720 Vaikuntadhamams and 12,776 dumping yards.

The government had distributed 7.83 crore saplings to all the households in the village panchayats across the State. This apart, 22,298 electric poles have been replaced with new ones during the 10 days, he added.

Referring to the recruitment drive, Errabelli heaped praise on CM for taking up the filing of nearly 50,000 jobs. He said that the KCR-proposed zonal system would augur well for the unemployed youth in undeveloped areas.

He also recalled that the State Government had filled nearly 1.30 lakh jobs in the last seven years. This apart, 2.50 lakh jobs have been created in the private sector due to the efforts of the State Government, Errabelli said.